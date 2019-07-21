Six60 fans can look forward to seeing more of the Kiwi group who have teased the upcoming release of a new single and film documentary.

The five-time New Zealand Music Award winners today shared a photo on Instagram of them standing together inside a boxing ring, with the image framed above the band's logo with the tag 'The Greatest'.

The image appears to reference Muhammad Ali, the American boxer and activist nicknamed The Greatest, with Six60 guitarist and vocalist Matiu Walters dressed as a boxer and pretending to throw a right hand at his bandmates.

The post is accompanied by the caption: "First single. This Friday." The song will be their first piece of new material since 2017's Six60 EP.

Promotion of the new track comes two days after the hugely popular five-piece gave fans a glimpse of their upcoming documentary by posting a link to the teaser trailer on Instagram.

Titled Six60 Film, the documentary will tell the band's story from their formation in Dunedin in 2008, through to their record-breaking sell-out show at Western Springs earlier this year.

The 20-second trailer features footage of the group backstage and posing for press photos, and finishes with them taking the stage in front of the 50,000 strong Western Springs crowd.

While the band's new single is due to be released on July 26, there is no word yet of when the documentary will land in cinemas.