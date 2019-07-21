Jubilant Silver Ferns Netball World Cup winner Katrina Rore says the side is "on cloud nine" following their 52-51 triumph over Australia in Liverpool today.

The former New Zealand captain answered her phone amid the team's raucous celebrations and told ZM's Fletch, Vaughan and Megan how proud she was of her team's effort.

"We are on cloud nine. This is ridiculously awesome," Rore said.

"This team is so deserving of this. Our whole team is absolutely unreal and I'm so proud of every single one of them.

"And you know what - I've got a gold medal around my neck and I'm darn happy about it!"

Katrina Rore (left) celebrates with her Silver Ferns teammates at fulltime in their win over Australia. Photop / Getty Images.

The 32-year-old has every right to feel satisfied having overcome a calf injury in the lead-up to the tournament and earn a recall to the side following her outstanding campaign with the Central Pulse.

Rore said it was a surreal feeling as the side waited excitedly to receive the trophy and medals.

"Laura (Langman), Bailey (Mes) and I were looking at each other and the Cup, we're on the top," she said. "We've won the gold medal – we were like, 'guys, can you believe this - we are World Champions and we're about to get a gold medal around our neck!'

"How good! It's unreal! So good! So good!"

Rore spoke of her joy at finally winning gold at her third World Cup and getting one over Australia after the Silver Ferns finished runners-up to our transtasman rivals in both 2011 and 2015.

"How good! How good! You know, we've been on that second dais multiple times.

"You have no idea how much better it feels to win a gold over a silver. Mate, times are good right now. Times are good."

The ZM team thanked the Silver Ferns for clinching the result a week on from the New Zealand's heart-breaking Cricket World Cup loss to England, when Rore revealed one of the Black Caps stars was enjoying the spoils of victory with them.

"You're welcome! Actually Jimmy Neesham is here celebrating with us. He's having a good time too!"