Tomb Raider's Simon Yam has been treated in hospital after being stabbed.

The Hong Kong actor and film producer was on stage at a promotional event in Zhongshan, southern China when a man plunged a knife into his stomach.

In video footage, a man could be seen approaching the stage before launching at the actor and stabbing him in the stomach following an altercation.

Yam's manager Lester Mo confirmed he had undergone a minor operation at a hospital in the city of Zhongshan, before adding: "He was stabbed in the tummy area and also got a cut on his right hand but was conscious the entire time. A preliminary investigation showed his injuries were not critical but the doctors are still deciding whether to operate on him."

Veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam receives hospital treatment after being stabbed. Photo / Emperor Entertainment Group via AP

A man has been detained by police in the Zhongshan Huoju Development Zone in Guangdong province following the attack. The motive for the attack is not known at the time of writing.

The 64-year-old actor - who is married to supermodel Qi Qi, also known as Sophia Kao - has over 150 acting credits to his name and starred as villain Chen Lo in 2003's 'Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life'.