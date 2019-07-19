The next chapter of Stranger Things may begin shooting in just three months.

A trade magazine has sparked speculation season four of the hit Netflix series is set to start production in October 2019, reports the Daily Mail.

Production Weekly has posted a listing revealing filming on the next installment will begin in just a few months, according to Comicbook.com.

That's fast pacing for the series, considering it had just premiered it's third season on July 4 and the cast are still busy promoting the latest chapter.

Though a fourth season has not yet been announced, the end of the third chapter suggested there was still more to be uncovered.

From left: Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer in Stranger Things season 3.

Dedicated Stranger Things fans bragged about binge-watching the show's eight episode in less than eight hours after it launched, meaning they choose to spend Independence Day watching the entire series rather than celebrate the holiday.

Many fans confessed to being left in floods of tears when the latest season came to a close, while others noted that the latest episodes of the show were without a doubt the most stressful yet.

'I honestly don't know what to say after the last episode,' one shared, alongside picture of different fictional characters crying.

Several Twitter users used pictures of Millie Bobby Brown - who plays Eleven in the hit series - crying to represent their own emotions, writing: 'Me after watching Stranger Things.'

Me after watching season 3 of stranger things thinking about that ending, knowing I have to wait multiple years for season 4 to find out what happens pic.twitter.com/1bD7eJHhTz — 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓱 🌙 (@fineappleari) July 18, 2019



The fans can't say they hadn't been warned however. In the run-up to the new season's launch, Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, said the season 3 finale would be 'very sad.'

Speaking to the Press Association, the star of the show said: 'It's very sad, the ending is a lot to handle so be prepared.'

Earlier, while a guest on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Noah summed up the whole of Stranger Things Three as 'sad,' so be prepared to reach for the tissues.