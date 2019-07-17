A Porirua man desperate to spend some alone time with Lion King characters Mufasa and Simba has made a hilarious plea to the parents of the town asking them to keep their kids at home.

Taking to Facebook on Tuesday, the Porirua resident pled with parents to only take their kids to see the Lion King before 5pm during the school holidays, stating it's adult time in the evening.

His post has since gone viral with thousands of people reacting to his plea.

"To all the parents in Porirua please do NOT take your kids to the movies tomorrow night to watch Lion King," it said in her post.

Advertisement

"It's the holidays so take them during the day while us adults are at mahi (work). After 5 is our time 100 per cent.

"I will have no dramas telling your tamariki (children) to shut the whakarongotai up if they're making unnecessary noise!! Don't ruin my time with Mufasa and Simbux. Said with love."

To all the parents in porirua please do NOT take your kids to the movies tmrw night to watch lion king, it’s the... Posted by Hikawera Ferris on Monday, 15 July 2019

It appears parents from around New Zealand have sided with the man's hilarious message, with some giving their own examples of how annoying children can be.

"Sorry kids. We waited too damn long for this. Stay home for the sake of all our inner child thanks. We will make it up to you with the screenings of Frozen 2, Moana 2, and so forth but Mufasa, Simba, Mulan and Ariel ... NAH stay home," one parent joked.

Another said: "When we went movies last Thursday someones mobile rang, volume was loud asf and they casually answered and talked , everyone was like 'sshhhhhhhh'."

One moviegoer added: "I'm telling you what. When we go see this ... if any child sings the songs out of tune or incorrec t... there's going to be trouble !!"