The creator of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette has been accused of attacking his wife.

Mike Fleiss, who created the now-global reality TV format in 2002, allegedly attacked his wife Laura Fleiss and demanded she have an abortion at their home in Hawaii on July 4, according to Variety.

Citing court documents, the publication revealed Laura Fleiss filed for an emergency domestic violence restraining order against Mr Fleiss.

"While we were at our house in Kauai, Mike demanded that I get an abortion," Laura Fleiss says in the document. "Our son Ben was in the house, seated in another room nearby. Mike told me, 'If you have an abortion, then we can just go back to the way we were.'"

In the statement, she says he "grabbed (her) body" and "forcibly pinned (her) up against the wall," before threatening to "punch her in the face." He also allegedly "forcefully shoved" Laura Fleiss off his truck while she pleaded with him to return her phone, which he had taken from her.

Laura Fleiss says Mike became "enraged" at the fact that she was pregnant and threatened to "cut her off financially".

A spokesperson for Warner Horizon, which produces The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in the US, told Variety: "We are aware of these serious allegations, and are looking into them."