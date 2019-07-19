Calum Henderson braces himself for the Shortland Street winter season


There are three big television events I'll never forgive myself for missing if they happen in my lifetime: the Black Caps winning the Cricket World Cup, the Warriors winning an NRL Grand Final and the death of Chris Warner on Shortland Street.

Every time I sense he might be close I'm drawn back in. There have been a few close calls over the years, like the time he got a brain injury from falling off a flying fox. This time it's a knifeman on the loose in Monday night's hour-long