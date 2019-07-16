Together, forever? Not quite, but Rick Astley and A-ha will join forces for two New Zealand shows next year.

The 80s chart toppers will be here in February and March and will play two shows, one in Auckland and one in Christchurch.

UK pop-soul singer Astley dominated the charts in the 80s with his huge singles, Together Forever and Never Gonna Give You Up - the latter was a true pop banger that had a second life as a popular internet meme.

For A-ha it will be the New Zealand debut performance for the Norwegian synth-pop band who had monster hits in the 80s with Take on Me and The Sun Always Shines on TV. Both singles appeared on their debut album Hunting High and Low, which is regarded as an 80s classic and was a New Zealand No.1 hit for the band.

The group is touring in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the album, which they'll be playing in its entirety.

A-ha will perform two shows with Rick Astley next year.

Playing support for the 80s icons will be local indie-pop sensations and Silver Scroll nominees The Beths.

A-ha and Rick Astley play Christchurch's Horncastle Arena on Thursday, 5 March, before shooting up to Auckland to play Villa Maria Winery on Saturday, 7 March. Tickets for both shows go on sale next Friday.