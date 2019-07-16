Pop singer Pink has hit back after she was attacked for sharing a photo of her children running through Berlin's Holocaust memorial.

The photo shows her children Willow Sage, 8, and Jameson Moon, 2, running through the pillars of the memorial.

Commenters told the singer that the picture was inappropriate, saying that the site was no place for children to play.

Pink was quick to defend herself, saying: "These two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mother's family.

The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves."

Peter Eisenman, the New York architect responsible for designing the memorial, previously told the BBC he doesn't see any disrespect in children playing at the site.

"People have been jumping around on those pillars forever. They've been sunbathing, they've been having lunch there and I think that's fine," he said. "It's like a Catholic church, it's a meeting place, children run around, they sell trinkets. A memorial is an everyday occurrence, it is not sacred ground."

It's not the first time that Pink has faced off against online shamers.

The hitmaker has previously had to defend choosing circumcision for her son, after she shared a photo of the toddler without a nappy on.

She told Ellen Degeneres at the time: "I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family ... I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've ever done."