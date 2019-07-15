An indie makeover could be in store for Barbie when she makes her movie debut.

Writer/director and actor Greta Gerwig has signed on to write the script for the upcoming live action Barbie Movie with her partner writer/director Noah Baumbach.

Gerwig wrote and directed indie favourite Lady Bird, a coming of age teen dramedy which won a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Music or Comedy and saw her nominated for two Academy Awards, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

She has collaborated with her husband on numerous projects including the acclaimed Frances Ha, which she also starred in.

Greta Gerwig in the film Frances Ha

It is also thought that Gerwig will direct the live action adaptation of the iconic children's doll, which has locked in Margot Robbie in the titular role.

It's been a long process bringing Barbie to the big screen. The Barbie Movie has been in the works since 2014, with comedian and actress Amy Schumer signing on to star as Barbie. When she dropped out Anne Hathaway stepped into Barbie's iconic plastic shoes but stepped out of them again when the picture was delayed. When manufacturer Mattel handed the project over to studio Warner Bros. Robbie took the keys to the Barbie's Dreamhouse and signed on to play the part.