Diane Keaton has admitted she hasn't gone on a date in over three decades.

In an interview with In Style, the actress revealed that while has a lot of male friend, she doesn't have any "mwah-mwah".

"Let's just get that straight. That one's important. I haven't been on a date in, I would say, 35 years," said the 73-year-old.

Keaton has previously revealed she "had a crush" on Pacino when they worked together on The Godfather in 1971. Photo / Getty Images

She went on to explain that while she never gets asked on dates, she keeps busy with work and friends.

While she's now happily single, she previously dated fellow actors Al Pacino and Warren Beatty.

"When I was young, I was looking to be loved by these extraordinary people," Keaton said. "I think I should not have been so seduced by talent," she told People in an interview last year.

Keaton says she fell in love with Warren Beatty while filming 1981's Reds. Photo / Getty Images

"When you're both doing the same job, it's not so great. I should have found just a nice human being, kind of a family guy."