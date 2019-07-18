Each week we invite music lovers to share the songs that have soundtracked their lives. This week it's Ant Timpson, director of dark comedy-thriller Come to Daddy, which premieres at the Film Festival next Friday.

Trouble – Cat Stevens


I grew up listening to Cat Stevens. His albums were always in the household ever since I was a young kid. Trouble is a song I found via the film Harold and Maude. I made my own hodgepodge version of the soundtrack because I couldn't find it to buy. Trouble plays at a really key, pivotal moment in the film and

