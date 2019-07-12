Billie Eilish has shared a new remix of bad guy featuring one of her childhood heroes Justin Bieber.



The single artwork features Eilish as a child in front of her various posters of Bieber.

The 17-year-old announced the release of the reworked track via Instagram, writing: "BAD GUY FEAT. JUSTIN BIEBER OUT NOWWW OMGFFFFGGG ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE MAN".

The original track appeared on Eilish's debut album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The album spent nine non-consecutive weeks at number one on New Zealand's Official Top 40 Album Chart, and is certified platinum sales.