Fifty-seven years after she died, Marilyn Monroe is still one of the biggest stars Hollywood has ever produced.

An orphan who nobody wanted to the world's most bankable actress, Monroe not only captivated audiences but powerful men, apparently with the ability to topple political dynasties and jail mafia dons.

Her death at the age of 36 has frozen her blonde bombshell image for eternity.

But did you know she refused to get rid of the hair on her face because she thought it softened her image on screen? Or that her image still haunts guests at Hollywood's Roosevelt Hotel?

Norma Jeane Baker, future film star Marilyn Monroe, with her mother Gladys Baker, circa 1926. Photo / Getty
