Actress Evan Rachel Wood has called out Stranger Things' third season for the "violent" behaviour displayed by its character Jim Hopper, who critics have branded as "dangerous and toxic".

Wood honed in on the plotline involving Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce Byers' (Winona Ryder) relationship, saying: "You should never date a guy like the cop from Stranger Things".

Actress Evan Rachel Wood criticised the show on Twitter.

"Extreme jealousy and violent rages are not flattering or sexy like TV would have you believe. That is all," she said.

"Yes I am aware it's 'just a show' and it's set 'in the 80s' even though this stuff was unacceptable then too, but that's exactly my point. It's just a show and this is a gentle reminder not to fall for this crap in real life. Red flags galore.

"She rescheduled the date he yelled and got in her face about while policing every guy she spoke to. No thanks."

While Stranger Things' third season has been largely well-received, several critics have commented on Hopper's strangely aggressive direction this season. IndieWire's Zack Sharf called it "dangerous and toxic", while Ben Travers wrote for the same publication: "His behaviour calls to mind sexist double standards, if not overtly reinforcing them."

Winona Ryder and David Harbour in Stranger Things.

Mashable's Proma Khosla described Hopper as a "rage monster" with "terrifying anger management issues".

"Stranger Things 3 could have used Hopper to craft a nuanced narrative about anger and masculinity, but that has never been the Stranger Things way," she wrote.

Slate's Sam Adams said: "returning characters feel like they've been twisted to fit the plot rather than developed in any coherent way... Hopper deals with El's modest teenage rebellion by becoming a drunken lout."

Stranger Things' third season is now streaming on Netflix.