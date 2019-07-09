Cameron Boyce suffered from epilepsy, it has been reported two days after the 20-year-old Disney star died from a seizure in his sleep.

The actor was found unresponsive by his roommate on Saturday morning, with paramedics pronouncing him dead at the scene after they failed to revive him.

TMZ have now reported that Cameron had been battling seizures "triggered by his epilepsy", and was undergoing treatment for the disorder.

Adam Sandler, who guest-starred in an episode of Jessie and also starred alongside Boyce in the Grown Ups movies, led online tributes to the young actor. Photo / Getty Images

A statement released by the actor's family said: "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated".

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him," the statement added.

"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

A Disney Channel spokesman said: "From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamt of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world."

"He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed."

The actor starred in Jessie, a show about a small town girl who worked as a nanny for a wealthy family. Boyce played one of the children the nanny cared for.

He also starred in Descendants as Cruella De Vill's son Carlos and in Grown Ups alongside Adam Sandler.

At nine years old he starred in horror movie Mirrors alongside Kiefer Sutherland and Amy Smart.

Sandler described Boyce on Instagram as: "Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid."

Sandler and Boyce starred together on the hit comedies Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

"Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world," Sandler continued.

"Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences."

The actor was born in Los Angeles.

His Disney Channel bio referred to him as a "veteran to show business" by age 19.

"Dubbed an old soul by many who have encountered him, it's no surprise that Cameron Boyce possesses an all-encompassing appreciation for the arts. His love of performing began in a dance studio, which then transitioned him into commercials, and not long after television and film," his bio read.

Tributes for Boyce have flowed from the acting community on social media.

Glee star Kevin McHale wrote "This is awful. I'm heartbroken for his family, friends and everyone who was impacted by him. He was so young. I hope everyone gets the space they need right now."