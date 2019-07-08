US Comedian and author Chelsea Handler is returning to our shores for a one-off stand-up show in Auckland in October.

The popular television star will perform her Life Will Be The Death Of Me comedy show at Auckland's Town Hall on October 9, following the recent release of her New York Times best-selling book of the same name.

I’m bringing my Uganda Be Kidding Me Live Tour to Australia & New Zealand this Nov Check my site for dates & details http://t.co/Z40h0g2Xv9 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 20, 2014

Handler's visit will be her first trip to New Zealand since her 2014 live tour.

Her return down under will follow her 27-date tour of the US, showcasing the brash candour and self-deprecating humour that fuelled her previous bestselling essays collections and wildly successful TV shows.

Tickets go on sale at 1pm, Friday July 12.