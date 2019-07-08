Storm in a sea cup

After an announcement that Halle Bailey, who is of African American descent, has been cast as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, some fans were outraged, arguing that the mythological fish-person should remain "authentic" to the original aesthetic — that is a white mermaid with red hair. Now, to make their case, some people have turned to science. Mermaid science.Yes, according to science, mermaids are white because they live under water and have less melanin, which means a lighter skin colour. One Twitter user wrote: "My opinion on why mermaids are white is that they live so deep underwater that sunlight hardly reaches them, thus the lack of melanin. It doesn't matter what ocean they're from cos they could've been migrating seasonally like fishes. But maybe I'm thinking too much." (Via Indy100.com)

Small world stories

Greg went to breakfast just out of London. The cafe was full and all the tables were taken but one table had just two people. He asked if he could join the man and his wife.They agreed and exchanged pleasantries. Greg said that their accents were Kiwi and where in New Zealand did they come from

Oh! A little place you will have never heard of called Omokoroa said the man. My mother and stepfather live in Omokoroa said Greg. Really! What's his name? Greg told him and the man responded saying the he had met him for the first time the previous Saturday when they were put into the same foursome for golf and that he lived only six houses away.

Must be British

Small world update

"Last week Sideswipe published the story of my son meeting a fellow New Zealander on a deserted beach in Lanzarote, Canary Islands," writes Wendy Newton, Birkenhead. "My son moved away but they keep in touch. This week, three years later, he was on holiday back in Lanzarote and visited his Kiwi friend. He was stunned when the friend showed him my item in Sideswipe. The friend's aunty in New Zealand had recognised the story and emailed it to her nephew in Lanzarote just as my son was visiting."