WARNING: Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth has opened up on being turned into Fat Thor for Avengers: Endgame and insists the experience forced him to understand how his wife felt when she was pregnant, according to Yahoo! News.

Speaking with Australia's Daily Telegraph, Hemsworth said the prosthetic suit weighed in at 40kg, "It's a silicon sort of prosthetic suit with a zip at the back, and at any moment people would come up and rub my stomach. I know how my wife feels now when she was pregnant!"

The Australian actor is married to Elsa Pataky and the couple have three children.

Advertisement

Hemsworth further explained the details that helped make Fat Thor more realistic.

Thor put on a bit of weight after the Snapture... Photo / Marvel Studios

"I had weights in my wrist and my ankles to make me move differently. But I enjoyed the transformation and freedom to do whatever I wanted with the character.

"Especially playing him again and again, you get locked in to certain expectations. That kind of broke the mould completely and allowed me to swing for the fences."

Meanwhile, the Men In Black: International star plans on taking a hiatus from work to be with his family in Byron Bay, Australia.

Chris Hemsworth has given fans their first glimpse inside his mega-mansion as the A$20 million property nears completion.

The Thor star shared an Instagram post of a mural he commissioned to fill a "big empty wall" inside the property.

Photos show the home, which cost an estimated A$8.8 million to build, boasts a minimalist theme with matching grey concrete covering the floor, walls and high ceilings.