Award-hoarding son of Belfast Adrian McKinty talks to Craig Sisterson about morally compromised characters, the facade of success and what happened after he quit writing.

A phone call can upturn a life. It's a Thursday morning in Massachusetts and Rachel Klein is driving to see her oncologist for a rescheduled check-up. She told her daughter Kylie everything would be okay but Rachel is concerned. Has her breast cancer returned?

Her phone rings; an unknown caller, a distorted voice. Telling her it's not about the money but The Chain, telling her to pull over to receive the most important call of