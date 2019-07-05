US rapper Lil Mosey has revealed he spoke to the Kiwi fan who was tackled off stage by a security guard at his Auckland concert last month.

Dan Wiki was violently pushed into a crowd barrier after he joined the singer on stage during a show at the Powerstation in Auckland on June 11.

The 17-year-old star, whose real name is Lathan Moses Echols, said in the vlog he made of his Australian and New Zealand tour that he spoke to the fan after the incident.

"Talked to him for a second man, said he was good. So it's okay," Lil Mosey said in his vlog.

"Shoutout New Zealand, y'all lit."

Wiki posted videos of him being tackled in an Instagram story titled "clout chasing".

According to Urban Dictionary, a clout chaser is a person who tries to feed off others popularity to benefit themselves.

"Might as well post it, Lil Mosey you were too lit," the fan captioned a video on Instagram.

Lil Mosey replied: "Love you bro".

Video footage, captured by audience members at the Powerstation, shows that the fan had jumped on stage in an attempt to join in on the rapper's performance.

His quick appearance on stage resulted in a security guard quickly and aggressively slamming the young Kiwi off stage, with him falling back into the mosh pit.

The horrifying moment prompted the crowd to yell in disappointment as Lil Mosey appeared unbothered as he continued the show.

Seconds later the same security guard jumped down into the mosh pit to continue aggressively pushing the fan around.

What appears to be another member of staff interceded in the altercation and dragged him by his jumper out of the venue.

Seattle hip hop artist Lil Mosey played one all-ages New Zealand show as part of his Northsbest world tour.