Ed Sheeran shattered tour records when he toured New Zealand last year, now the extremely popular singer-songwriter is hoping to shatter sales records with his announcement of a pop up store in Auckland next Friday.

The terracotta troubadour revealed his retail plans in a YouTube video to fans.

"Hello New Zealand," he said. "I'm going to be doing a one-off pop up store this Friday and it's going to have some limited edition New Zealand merch, the album and it's going to be a good place to hang. So go and find it."

He finished his sales pitch with a heart warming, "Lots of love".

Advertisement

Sheeran is setting up his store to celebrate the release of new album No.6 Collaborations Project, which comes out on the same day. As well as carrying the album on vinyl and CD the shop will also be selling exclusive and limited edition Sheeran merchandise.

Sheeran is also promising "interactive experiences", such as recreating the meme's showcased in the video for his new single I Don't Care, the collaboration with fellow pop star Justin Bieber, as well as in-store entertainment.

The store pop-up in St Kevin's Arcade on Karangahape Road next Friday and will open from 9am to 6pm and again at 10am to 3pm on Saturday.