TimeOut is thrilled to exclusively bring you the brand new music video from Kiwi singing sensation Stan Walker.

The video, shot by the award winning director Shae Stirling, is for Walker's life-affirming new anthem, 'Give'.

Walker wrote the single with Matiu Walters, guitarist and vocalist for Six60, the day after the terrible Mosque attack in Christchurch. The pair felt a need to express their feelings on this shocking tragedy and headed into Neil Finn's Roundhouse Studios to work through it with producer Matt Sadgrove of Sons of Zion.

Ultimately, however, 'Give' became a song that reflected their gratitude for life rather than being a direct comment on the attack. And it's this sentiment that is captured in the music video that highlights the values of family and community.

'Give' isn't Walker's only song inspired by the Christchurch terror attacks. Last month the 28-year-old entertainer released a four-track EP titled 'Faith Hope Love' which he said was motivated by the tragedy. He donated part of the proceeds from the EP to the victim's families.

The four-times platinum selling artist has also announced that he'll be setting off on a national tour in September. Named the 'Springboard' tour, Walker will be joined by up and coming musicians Lepani, Niko Walters and Jordan Gavet for the series of all ages shows.

The extensive nine-date tour sees Walker play Auckland's Town Hall on Friday, 13 September. Tickets for all shows go onsale tomorrow at midday.

The video for 'Give' drops on YouTube tomorrow at midnight, but you can enjoy it right here, right now.