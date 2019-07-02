Comedy film White Chicks was one of the most popular movies in 2004, and now it is coming back to the big screen.

After 15 years White Chicks 2 is now in the works, confirmed actor Terry Crews on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Terry Crews shared on Watch What Happens Live the exciting news of White Chicks 2. Photo / Getty Images

When a caller on the show asked the star whether he had "heard anything about the White Chicks sequel", Crews couldn't help but share the news that he and co-star/screenwriter Shawn Wayans were in talks about a second installment.

"You know what, I actually got with Shawn, and he was like man we doing it, we getting it going," Crews said in response to the caller on the show.

"I've stayed in shape just for that movie," Crew added. "I've been working out for 15 years so we could do 'White Chicks 2,' y'all."

June marked the 15-year anniversary of the comedy which follows brothers Shawn and Marlon Wayans as a pair of FBI agents who go undercover as two white sisters for a mission.

The film created somewhat of a cult following in 2004 and speculation of a sequel has been circulating for years.