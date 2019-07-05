An episode with: Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice

You had to physically transform yourself to play Roger Ailes, the chief executive and chairman of Fox News, with the prosthetics and the fat suit. You looked unrecognisable – but how did you feel when you first saw yourself in the mirror?

Well, the first application took six hours so that wasn't fun. Then we realised we needed a new nose as well because mine is a different shape and it threw the whole look off. In the end, all you really see of me is a little part of my

Related articles: