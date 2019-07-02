Funny man Rhys Darby will be laughing all the way to the bank after selling his Los Angeles home for a whopping $3.9 million.

The popular stand-up comedian and actor pocketed a cool $1.1 million on the deal after buying the property four years ago for $2.8 million, according to property records.

The two-story, East Coast inspired property had been remodelled four years ago and was originally built in 1940. The desirable house was in Los Angeles' popular Colfax Meadows neighbourhood, has five bedrooms, "4.5" bathrooms and a pool.

Photos of the luxurious house appeared on real estate site Realtor.com, allowing people to take a virtual peek around the 3100 square foot property. It appears Darby was incredibly patriotic with a framed New Zealand picture hanging prominently in a living room.

Darby has starred in many high profile films with some of Hollywood's most bankable stars including Dwayne 'The rock' Johnson (the Jumanji franchise) and Jim Carrey (Yes Man). By coincidence the trailer for the new Jumanji film released earlier today.

Despite branching out into film, Darby's most iconic role remains Murray Hewitt, the hapless but well meaning band manager in Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie's HBO comedy Flight of the Conchords.