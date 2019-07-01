Prince, Janet Jackson and Jay-Z all fought to control their master recordings. In a blog post about the sale of her former record label, Swift put her personal spin on the issue.

It is one of the oldest and hardest lessons of the music industry: No matter how successful an artist may be, chances are someone else owns their work.

Prince, protesting how his label, Warner Bros., had control over his master recordings, quipped in 1996: "If you don't own your masters, your master owns you." That same year, when Janet Jackson negotiated a landmark contract with Virgin Records, ownership

