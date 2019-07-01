Walt Disney Co's Toy Story 4 held on to the top spot at the box office, even as it battled the sequel fatigue that has challenged several other films.

The film brought in US$57.9 million ($86.3m) in US and Canadian theatres, researcher Comscore Inc. estimated. That compared with analysts' projections of US$61m to US$65m. Two new releases — Annabelle Comes Home from Warner Bros and Yesterday from Universal Pictures — opened in second and third place, respectively.

Toy Story 4 fell 52 per cent from its US$121m opening. That compares with a decline of 56 per cent for Disney's Incredibles 2 in its second weekend last summer, and 46 per cent for Finding Dory in its second weekend in 2016. The studio was also making a last push for Avengers: Endgame, aiming to pass the all-time global record of US$2.79 billion set by Avatar in 2009. Endgame has brought in US$2.76b so far.

Annabelle Comes Home checked in with US$20.4 million. It was forecast to bring in US$16m to US$27m, below the first two films in the franchise.

Yesterday, directed by Slumdog Millionaire filmmaker Danny Boyle and written by Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis, debuted with US$17 million.