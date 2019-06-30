FOMO Festival has just announced its full lineup and are bringing the biggest star of 2019 to our shores; Lizzo.

Lizzo has been dominating the music scene off the back of her third album Cuz I Love You, which released in April and earned the singer her first platinum record, with Truth Hurts.

Recently, she's slayed the stage at the MTV and BET awards and played a massive set at Glastonbury, and this summer, she's bringing her Juice to New Zealand.

Joining the already announced headliners Brockhampton, Lizzo will be among a massive lineup playing Auckland's Trusts Arena on January 15.

Also announced today is genre-bending breakout UK artist Octavian, US rapper and producer Rico Nasty, NZ rap star Melodownz and hip hop up-and-comer Vayne, and acclaimed Canadian producer Kaytranada.

The festival will mark Kaytranada's return to Auckland, after he played a FOMO sideshow here last year off the back of his hugely successful album 99.9%.

Now he's back with a brand new album to play on this killer lineup, and between him, Brockhampton and the queen that is Lizzo, it's already shaping up to be one hell of a summer.