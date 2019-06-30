After taking a break to focus on his health, New Zealand recording artist Stan Walker is back on the music scene and, to celebrate, he's hitting the road for a national tour.

Following the release of his latest single Give (which he wrote with Six60's Matiu Walters), Walker is announcing a nine-date "Springboard" tour.

On tour, Walker will perform songs from his back catalogue, celebrating how far he's come since making his TV debut on the final season of Australian Idol in 2009.

Since winning the show, Walker has released five studio albums and been in five films, making him a household name in Australasia.

More recently, Walker captured hearts and headlines when he opened up in a documentary about his health battle in the documentary Stan.

In it, Walker revealed he had his stomach removed after a routine check-up where it was discovered he had the early stages of the cancer, because of a rare gene that runs in his family.

However, the documentary also covered Walker's return to health and to music, a journey which will now bring him to stages around the country.

Not only is Walker diving back into the deep end, he's spring-boarding three of New Zealand's up-and-coming new artists into the music scene as well, bringing Lepani, Niko Walters and Jordan Gavet on tour with him.



Fijian-born and Auckland-based artist Lepani just released his debut track Pocket Full of Love, Niko Walters (whose brother is Six60 frontman Matiu Walters) has the recently released tracks Together and Moving On, and Avondale songwriter Jordan Gavet has a debut single coming soon.

Stan's nine-location Springboard tour starts at Wellington's Opera House on September 10 and finishes at Christchurch's Town Hall on September 28.

• Tickets go on sale at midday on July 5 via Ticketmaster and Ticketek. See StanWalker.com.au for details.