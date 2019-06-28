Former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adley has reportedly been hospitalised after a self-inflicted knife wound.

According to Variety, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers had responded to the musician's home in Studio City, California, after being told of a possible suicide attempt.

"Officers determined that there was no crime and the incident was being treated as a medical emergency," said the police spokesperson. Adler, 54, was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Guns N' Roses, left to right: Duff 'Rose' McKagan, Slash, Axl Rose, Steven Adler and Izzy Stradlin. Photo / Supplied

From Cleveland, Ohio, Adler joined Guns N' Roses in 1985 but was kicked out in 1990 because of his struggles with drug addiction.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 with other members of the band despite his exit two decades earlier.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.