The new trailer for the upcoming Charlie's Angels movie reboot has just dropped and it's packing more girl power than the Spice Girls' world tour set list.

Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott take on the roles of Charlie's new Angels and Elizabeth Banks, who also wrote and directed the movie, takes on the role of Bosley.

While the trailer ticks all the action-movie boxes, like bone-cracking fights, high speed chases, screen filling explosions and a pack of detonable peppermints it also devotes plenty of time to the finer things in life like clothes, heels, wigs, outfit changes, dancing, girl power fist bumps and loads of bad dudes getting their bad butt's kicked by the butt kicking Kristen Stewart.

Accompanying the ample action is a new song from the new female power trio of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey who have joined forces to make a sort of Charlie's Angels of music.

The film is the third interpretation of Charlie's Angels, following on from the Drew Barrymore led movies in the noughties and the 70s television series. Banks' reboot is said to be a direct, stand alone sequel to both earlier productions.

This means that, while unlikely, a Lucy Liu or Bill Murray cameo is entirely possible...

While there's no sight of either of them in the trailer we'll be sure to keep a look out when the movie explodes onto cinemas later in the year on November 14.