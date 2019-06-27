Henry Cavill has been cast as Sherlock Holmes in an upcoming adaptation of a spinoff book series.

As Variety reports, Cavill will play the iconic role in the upcoming Enola Holmes, which follows the adventures of Sherlock Holmes' younger sister.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown will play the titular role, while Helena Bonham Carter has been cast as Enola's mother.

Enola Holmes is based on a series of novels by Nancy Springer that created the character of Enola while revisiting other characters and settings from the Sherlock Holmes canon.

The film adaptation will be directed by Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) and written by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials).

Cavill will next be seen in Netflix's The Witcher, based on the best-selling fantasy book series.