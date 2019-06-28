Straight off the bat, something that must be acknowledged when discussing the new Beatles-infused fantasy romance Yesterday (dir. Danny Boyle, rated M) – the logic of the world it creates doesn't really make sense - and that's okay! The film follows Jack (Himesh Patel), a young musician transported to an alternate universe where The Beatles never existed. Realising he is the only one who remembers their music, Jack takes their songs as his own in an effort to obtain fame and fortune. Pull the thread of how this alternate world is constructed even slightly and it doesn't really hold up

Related articles: