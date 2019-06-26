With Elton John and Queen the focus of recent biopics, it was merely a matter of time before The Beatles had their history reimagined. Yesterday does just that, in a magical, mystical way, says Des Sampson.

Imagine there's no Beatles, it's pretty hard to do, no Lennon or McCartney, no George nor Ringo too. That might sound fantastical - impious even - but it's the premise conceived by expat Kiwi, Richard Curtis, in his latest film, Yesterday.

It's a whimsical, lovable romcom that tells the tale of how The Beatles, through a twist of time, didn't become the Fab Four