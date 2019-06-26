Stranger Things' third season is just a week away - but Aucklanders have a chance to return to the Upside Down even sooner.

Performers Lee Smith-Gibbons and Tom Sainsbury are this week putting on a parody show titled Strange Thing (Or . . . What About Barb?), in which they retell the first season with a cast of actors and comedians and some very DIY props.

Smith-Gibbons - who has previously staged parodies of The Fly, Misery, and The Exorcist - says the idea to tackle Stranger Things came from one very clear casting decision.

"My friend Matthew Crawley, who

