Strange coincidences

Robert was hitchhiking in Queensland in the 70s when a bloke picked him up and, picking his accent, asked if he was from New Zealand. "I said yes. 'Whereabouts?' he asked. 'Lower Hutt'. 'Me too. What part?' 'Taita'. 'Really? I grew up in Naenae', he answered. 'Really? My brothers in law went to Naenae College', I said. He asked their names, and when I told him he said, 'I played rugby with one and the other was in my class at college'. This was all before he had changed up to fourth gear in his manual Holden."

What's

When your kids keep taking your hairbrush

Related articles: