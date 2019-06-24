Little Mix are coming to New Zealand.

The British girl band announced they're adding a New Zealand show to their Australian tour, "LM5 - The Tour", in December.

The pop superstars will perform in Auckland's Spark Arena on Thursday, December 19.

It'll be their first gig in New Zealand since July 2017.

"New Zealand is one of our favourite places to visit, and we always love seeing all your beautiful faces when we're on tour. Our fans really are the best, we adore them so much, and we can't wait to come back in December and treat them to some very special moments from LM5 in our amazing new live shows," the band said in a statement.

The pop stars will perform songs from their latest album, LM5, as well as their most popular hits, including Touch, Shout Out to My Ex and Wings.

New Zealand pop act Robinson will be the special guest on all tour dates.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10am of Friday, June 28.

Spark customer presale begins 10am Tuesday, June 25. A Live Nation pre-sale will run from 12pm Thursday, June 27 until 8am Friday, June 28.