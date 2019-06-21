She's known for pushing the boundaries with her hugely successful fashion, makeup and lingerie empire.

Rihanna isn't interested in conforming to a certain body type … and she's designing clothes for every shape and size.

It's a business model that is certainly working for the Work singer, 31, whose size-inclusive label Fenty launched a pop-up store in New York this week. The twist? Mannequins aren't the stock-standard size usually seen in department stores.

She is actually using curvy, size-inclusive mannequins to showcase her designs. "We always just try to push ourselves," Rihanna told E!.

Advertisement

"We pride ourselves in challenging ourselves to do better and push ourselves further, and how can we get our message across in a more impactful way?"

"Whether it's through fashion, lingerie, music, makeup, we try to get everybody involved and included in our brand," Rihanna said.

Size inclusivity is a huge part of the Fenty team's design process. "We have our fit models, which is the standard size from factories, you just get your samples made in one size," Rihanna said, according to E!.

"But then, I want to see it on my body, I want to see it on a curvy girl with thighs and a little bit of booty and hips."

"And now I have boobs that I never had before … you know, I don't even know how to sleep sometimes, it's challenging, so imagine getting dressed.

"It's all of these things I take into consideration because I want women to feel confident in my stuff."

Fans praised Rihanna for reflecting body diversity through her fashion label including her use of curvy mannequins, New York Post reports.

When the mannequin looks like a real woman 😫👌🏾Let Rihanna run all yalls businesses PLEASE https://t.co/L2AewE2xdc — Naeyoncé♈ Evangelista (@TheQueenNae) June 19, 2019

This is my body in a mannequin❤️ Thank you Rihanna 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/x9QaZri0iS — Lerato🌸 (@laladorable) June 20, 2019

Rihanna will forever get it right. I’m here for the realistic mannequin. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/P4tPjGEMwg — Imani (@easytoremember_) June 21, 2019

Another added that she had never seen an "example (mannequin) that looked like me".

Rihanna's LVMH-backed luxury fashion line, Fenty, is made up to a US size 14 and priced from $US200 to $US1500.