Russell Crowe has revealed he once bought a dinosaur skull from fellow Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

The New York Post reports the Kiwi-born Australian actor told the story during an appearance on a US radio show, telling listeners the transaction took place while the two Body of Lies co-stars were enjoying a few drinks at DiCaprio's house.

"I bought it for my kids," Crowe explained.

"I think he started the conversation like, 'I've got this one, but there's another one coming on the market that I really want, so I'm trying to sell that one,' and I said, I'll buy it'."

A Mosasaur was a giant, serpentine marine reptile, which was prevalent approximately 65 million years ago. Photo / Supplied.

The 55-year-old Gladiator star reportedly said DiCaprio, 44, was "pretty cool" about agreeing to sell the skull, asking Crowe to "just give me what I paid for it," which amounted to "30 or 35 grand".

The skull eventually ended up among the Russell Crowe: The Art of Divorce auction last year, which he held following the end of his marriage to Aussie actress Danielle Spencer.

Also among the items from Crowe's personal collection of movie and sporting memorabilia was the bat his cousin and New Zealand cricket legend, Martin Crowe, used to score his 17th and final test century against England at Old Trafford.

The New York Post report the skull came from a Mosasaur, which Soethby's Australia explained was a "giant, serpentine marine reptile, which was prevalent during the Late Cretaceous Period, approximately 65 million years ago. Mosasaurs were formidable hunters, with a double-hinged jaw and a flexible skull enabling them to eat their prey whole."

Crowe made a tidy little profit with the skull fetching $65,000 at the auction.