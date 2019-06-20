A whopping total of 25 films will be coming direct from the acclaimed Cannes Film Festival to screen at the New Zealand International Film Festival.

The selection is one that's sure to give film buffs choices to make as it includes many of Cannes' most celebrated movies, including the Jury Prize winners.

Les Misérables and Bacurau were the tied winners this year and both will screen at the NZIFF, as will Portrait of a Lady on Fire, the winner of both the Queer Palm (Feature) and Best Screenplay. The movie It Must Be Heaven, which received a Special Mention of the Jury, will also screen.

The Incredibly Strange programme is also getting two Cannes highights, Deerskin and Vivarium.

Advertisement

The festival has also announced that 13 New Zealand films will screen as part of the programme, including a documentary of legendary reggae band Herbs, a documentary called By the Balls which examines the turbulent place rugby finds itself in and Ant Timpson'scomic thriller Come to Daddy, which stars Elijah Wood.

For the complete announced line-up so far visit nziff.co.nz