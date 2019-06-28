He designed a bike for Prince George and uniforms for Olympians, but Kim Knight discovers this artist's greatest (re)invention is himself.

It's any rural driveway. Steep. Ruts in the gravel. A kid's bike cast in the long grass at the end.

That's not any kid's bike. Its distinct design led to a bespoke commission for Prince George. Did his royal toddlerness like it?

"I wouldn't have a clue," says artist and designer Shane Hansen. "I said to them, 'has it gone into the royal garage sale?'"

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hansen lives on the intersection of creativity and commerce. An artist who can pay

Related articles:

WHERE TO GET HELP: