Telling fibs in A&E

"I admitted a guy for chest pain. As part of the work-up, I did a urine drug screen which came back positive for cocaine. After the rest of his cardiac work-up was negative, I said to him, 'Good news, you didn't have a heart attack. It's likely that your chest pain was caused by cocaine.' His answer: 'I didn't use cocaine. See, I was at a party and people had some lines of cocaine out on a table. As I was walking by, an oscillating fan blew the cocaine into my face, which is why my urine was positive.' Mmmhmm. Got it." (Via Reddit)



Strange coincidences

"My elderly mother often talked to complete strangers," writes Meriel Johansen. "Visiting from England, she chatted to an old gentleman she met as they were waiting for traffic to clear at a Browns Bay crossing. 'By your accent, you are not from around here,' she said. 'No, I am a Londoner,' he replied. 'Oh, which part?' 'I am from Harlesden.' 'Do you remember the billiard parlour during the 1930s in the high street?' 'Yes, I used to sweep the floors for Mr Jones,' he said. Mr Jones was my grandfather who owned the billiard hall."

Ahead of its time

"Interesting to note the old plate on the Austin you pictured on Tuesday," writes Julian Hughes of Rotorua. "These were introduced in 1964. Our '57 Bel Air Chev was BQ 5964 — easy to remember because of the year of introduction. Each town had its own letter sequence — BQ was Te Awamutu. BP was Putaruru. The Postmaster administered them locally, and David Thornton, headmaster at St Peter's School in Cambridge, desperate to get 1939 for his Rolls Royce, wrote to the Postmaster at Putaruru to get BP 1939. (British Product), as RR was over 30 years away!"