HAVE YOU HEARD GEORGE'S PODCAST?

Have You Heard George's Podcast? won five gold awards, including Podcast of the Year. Photo / Have You Heard George's Podcast?

When the British Podcast Awards took place last month, one man dominated proceedings. His name was George the Poet and his podcast, Have You Heard George's Podcast? won five gold awards, including Podcast of the Year. Described as a spoken word audio-portrait, you could be forgiven for thinking it might be a little more worthy than entertaining. But you would be wrong. George is one of the most creative, thoughtful and articulate people we've ever come across – and his podcast is a revelation. It is art and entertainment and current affairs. It is an insight into another world and a journey through George's mind. It is beautiful and poetic and deeply, deeply moving. If you have downloaded it yet, do so immediately. We promise you won't regret it.

SONG EXPLODER

Song Exploder features musicians dissecting and explaining the story behind their songs. Photo / Song Exploder.

This acclaimed music podcast features musicians dissecting and explaining the story behind their songs and how they were made.

After being streamed and downloaded over 50 million times since 2014, Song Exploder underwent some change with creator Hrishikesh Hirway stepping aside and Thao Nguyen, of the band Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, taking over as guest host for 2019.

Notable guests include Sharon Van Etten, REM, Lorde, Metallica, Iggy Pop, and the 150th episode featured Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham, breaking down Go Your Own Way, the 1977 hit which he wrote about his relationship with Stevie Nicks.

HOW TO BURN A MILLION QUID

How to Burn a Million Quid is a comedy drama that retells the legendary story of British rave duo the KLF. Photo / How to Burn a Million Quid.

This comedy drama retells the legendary story of chart-topping British rave duo the KLF, who in 1994 shocked everyone by burning £1 million in cash on a remote Scottish Island.

How to Burn a Million Quid explains why and how Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty decided to do such a thing, reflecting on how these two agents of chaos – also known as the Justified Ancients of Mu Mu and Timelords – rose to the top of the music industry before bowing out and storming the art world on their own anarchic terms.

EVIL HAS A NAME

Evil Has a Name is the true story of how the Golden State Killer was finally brought to justice. Photo / Evil Has a Name.

Lovers of true crime should smash this investigative podcast which explores forensic criminologist and retired detective Paul Holes' ultimately successful 20-year effort to crack the Golden State Killer case.

The monster who terrorised Californians from 1975 to 1986 was known by many monikers, but despite dogged police work spent more than 40 years without being identified.

Bringing listeners new details and with a stunning final act to the events of Michelle McNamara's haunting best seller, I'll Be Gone in the Dark, this is the true story of how the Golden State Killer was finally brought to justice.

THE RON BURGANDY POCAST

The Ron Burgandy podcast features celebrity guest cameos such as RuPaul, Deepak Chopra and Peter Dinklage. Photo /Supplied.

While another Anchor-Man movie feels like it'd probably be a bad idea, the arrogant buffoonish Ron Burgundy is perfectly suited to the podcast format. The comedy series sees the clueless newsman tackle a range of hot button podcast topics like True Crime, while also roping in celebrity cameos like RuPaul, Deepak Chopra and Peter Dinklage to struggle against Burgundy's famed ego, ignorance, absurdity and bluster. There's no denying that Will Ferrell's last few films have been disappointing but here he's on top form as the moustachioed loud mouth. If you want a classy laugh on your commute then this will do it