Three writers for The New York Times discuss her You Need to Calm Down video, which is populated with LGBTQ celebrities. Not everyone sees it as a celebration.

It's Pride month and Taylor Swift is celebrating with the video for You Need to Calm Down, the second single from her upcoming album, Lover. The song argues against hate and the video is a corresponding Technicolor fantasia filled with cameos from stars of the LGBTQ universe. But reaction to the clip was mixed: Was Swift's sudden intense embrace a matter of principle, or of expediency? To discuss the video's aesthetic and

