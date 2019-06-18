Ed Sheeran has released the full track list for his upcoming album titled, No.6 Collaborations Project, and it hails a whole new sound for the popstar.

There are the collaborations we all expect like the already popular earworm I Don't Care with Justin Bieber, or the appearance of Camila Cabello.

But others we really didn't see coming - and it's hard to know what to expect.

The tracklist is packed full of some of the biggest names in hip hop including Khalid, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Stormzy, Travis Scott, Eminem, 50 Cent, Young Thug, Meek Mill, and more.

Advertisement

He also seems to be attempting to move in on Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X's Old Town Road success, with a track featuring Bruno Mars and country star Chris Stapleton.

Fans seem as excited as ever by the collaborations, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts ranging from "album of the year" to sheer confusion.

Ed Sheeran managed to get J Hus AND Young Thug to feature on his forthcoming album... on the SAME track??? pic.twitter.com/A4EvQcKw8a — I tweet about music (@looneyblogger) June 18, 2019

Ed Sheeran has just completed life — Alfie Deyes (@AlfieDeyes) June 18, 2019

It’s 2019 and Ed Sheeran has got Eminem and 50 Cent on a track together. What!?!?!!! pic.twitter.com/qLLr72jpGw — Reece Barker (@ReeceB2406) June 18, 2019

I don’t know if I’m more confused about Ed sheeran having a song with young thug and j hus , 50 and Eminem or a boogie wid da hoodie tbh — 22 (@versxcex20) June 18, 2019

Posting the tracklist on Instagram, Sheeran wrote: "Thanks to all the amazing artists I've worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me. No.6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do."