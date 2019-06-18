Ed Sheeran has released the full track list for his upcoming album titled, No.6 Collaborations Project, and it hails a whole new sound for the popstar.
There are the collaborations we all expect like the already popular earworm I Don't Care with Justin Bieber, or the appearance of Camila Cabello.
But others we really didn't see coming - and it's hard to know what to expect.
The tracklist is packed full of some of the biggest names in hip hop including Khalid, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Stormzy, Travis Scott, Eminem, 50 Cent, Young Thug, Meek Mill, and more.
He also seems to be attempting to move in on Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X's Old Town Road success, with a track featuring Bruno Mars and country star Chris Stapleton.
Fans seem as excited as ever by the collaborations, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts ranging from "album of the year" to sheer confusion.
Posting the tracklist on Instagram, Sheeran wrote: "Thanks to all the amazing artists I've worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me. No.6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do."