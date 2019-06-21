The path to true love isn't always straight - as the true love story about the relationship of two Kiwi filmmakers shows.

"I wasn't really attracted to her," says Nikki Si'ulepa. "She looked like your average Grey Lynn mum, with her nails done — that shellac — all dolled up. She looked pretty good but not my type."

Taking a glance at Rachel Aneta Wills, the Grey Lynn mum/slash/film-maker, there's no sign of shellac. Boho maybe, but no dead beetles. " I wasn't really dressed up," she says, "She thinks I was."

The first date between the two Kiwi film-makers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: