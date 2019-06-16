The Spice Girls went out in a blaze of glory for their final reunion show on Saturday and one superfan who had the time of her life at the gig was none other than Adele.

Adele, 31, has long spoken of her love of the Spice Girls and uploaded an Instagram post following the show where she paid tribute to them as "British legends".

She wrote: "Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest I cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self.

"It's no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back. I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can't believe how far I've come.

Advertisement

"Thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn't have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you!"

The Someone Like You hitmaker also uploaded several videos, including one of her singing along to Stop while on the way to the concert.

In another, she was joined by several people backstage who all danced to Spice Up Your Life.

Before kicking off the last instalment of their tour, Geri posted a snap of herself spending time with Adele and captioned the shot 'finally together'.