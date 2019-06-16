A group of celebrities took part in a charity special of The Chase but things did not go well as one earned the wrath of fans and another earned their ridicule.
In a bid to raise money for Soccer Aid, Michael Sheen, Sarah-Jane Mee, Martin Bell and Danny Jones faced off against Mark "The Beast" Labbett.
McFly star Danny Jones earned endless mockery from fans - not because he failed to get the right answer, but because he picked the worst answer possible.
Host Bradley Walsh asked: "Which of these military hats is the tallest?" with possible answers being a bicorn, beret or bearskin, Express UK reports.
Hopeful as ever, Walsh exclaimed: "You must know, you must know this!"
But Jones admitted: "The only one I know is beret".
And so beret he picked, despite it being one of the flattest hats known to man, prompting a collective groan from the audience and a storm of Tweets online.
One wrote: "Dear lord Danny, Danny, Danny. A beret? Really?"
Another wrote: "Tallest hat? A f***ing beret? What are you serious?" while another mused: "Just witnessed probably the worst performance ever on #TheChase".
The musician wasn't the only one to mess up though.
Hollywood actor Michael Sheen, who appeared in the same episode, earned the fans' ire when he controversially took the lower offer from The Beast.
Despite racking up £5000 in the cash-builder, Sheen took the lower offer of £2000 when he went head to head - a particularly controversial decision considering TV presenter Sarah-Jane Mee had just banked a massive £70,000.
On Twitter, one fan wrote: "These group of celebrities should be f*****g ashamed, the only one there with any dignity is Sarah."
While another simply wrote: "For shame Mr Sheen."
Luckily, Sheen won the audience back with a solid performance which led one fan to call him "the backbone of this team right now".
Unfortunately, the celebrities were caught by The Beast, but were still awarded £3000 for their charity.