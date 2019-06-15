Netflix's new hidden-camera prank show has sparked a furious backlash online as its premise targets people who are trying to find work.
The streaming giant new eight-episode reality series Prank Encounters is set to launch later this year, and will be hosted and produced by Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo.
According to Deadline, it's described as a "terrifying and hilarious prank show" that "takes two complete strangers who each think they're starting their first day at a new job".
The description goes on to tease: "It's business as usual until their paths collide and these part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares".
The AV Club slammed the show's premise, claiming it's "screwing with people trying to find work".
Its William Hughes said on twitter: "Props to Matarazzo. This is a far scarier premise than any monster that's ever crawled out of the Upside Down".
Beth McColl wrote: "I was just saying I'd love to watch a rich child humiliate economically insecure adults. Can't wait.
"Imagine a famous child jumping out and telling you that No, you will not be getting healthcare anytime soon but Yes, you might be on TV maybe."
While Priscilla Page wrote: "Nothing funnier than thinking you've finally landed a job and eluded unemployment, poverty, and possible homelessness, only to discover you inhabit a cruel hellscape ruled by that kid from Stranger Things."