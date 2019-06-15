Netflix's new hidden-camera prank show has sparked a furious backlash online as its premise targets people who are trying to find work.

The streaming giant new eight-episode reality series Prank Encounters is set to launch later this year, and will be hosted and produced by Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo.

According to Deadline, it's described as a "terrifying and hilarious prank show" that "takes two complete strangers who each think they're starting their first day at a new job".

The description goes on to tease: "It's business as usual until their paths collide and these part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares".

The AV Club slammed the show's premise, claiming it's "screwing with people trying to find work".

Its William Hughes said on twitter: "Props to Matarazzo. This is a far scarier premise than any monster that's ever crawled out of the Upside Down".

Beth McColl wrote: "I was just saying I'd love to watch a rich child humiliate economically insecure adults. Can't wait.

"Imagine a famous child jumping out and telling you that No, you will not be getting healthcare anytime soon but Yes, you might be on TV maybe."

While Priscilla Page wrote: "Nothing funnier than thinking you've finally landed a job and eluded unemployment, poverty, and possible homelessness, only to discover you inhabit a cruel hellscape ruled by that kid from Stranger Things."

Yeah because when I get a new job to support myself. What I really want is some rich kid already making 100x more then me pranking my ass on tv for laughs. #PrankEncounters #StrangerThings https://t.co/gCWlRXTdRA — chris calhoun (@chrishope50) June 15, 2019

Is it possible that this prank show hosted by gaten matarazzo is all a hoax, which in itself is the prank? Because if it's real, I kinda hope someone in PR gets to experience unemployment for themselves. #PrankEncounters #gatenmatarazzo — Rabbit-sensei (@Rabbitsensei) June 15, 2019

A rich kid is going to pretend to give employment to people who desperately need it then take said employment away so he can make money from it? This is simply cruel.



Netflix orders show Prank Encounters with Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo https://t.co/uAwB8PTYZh — Cian (@Cianaf) June 15, 2019

#PrankEncounters @netflix thinks this is a great idea for a TV show. Hire someone thinking they have found a job and then prank them with the fact they really don't have a job. NO creativity at all and down right cruel. — Siggy (@Siggy93757004) June 15, 2019

next on @netflix, we have a series where we prank people trying to adopt that they get a kid, but actually they don't. And then season where we prank people in cancer treatment that they are in remission, but hey actually, they aren't. How hilarious! #PrankEncounters https://t.co/3jm0rSxcaW — Jyrki Sorjonen (@jyrkikekke) June 15, 2019